Valor Memorial honors border patrol’s fallen heroes

TUCSON, AZ. – “Valor in the Desert”, an event honoring Border Patrol agents who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, was held at Tucson Sector Headquarters on Wednesday May 24, 2017.

Agents, families of fallen agents and multiple guests participated in the private ceremony that included keynote speaker Chief Benjamine Carry Huffman from the Strategic Planning and Analysis Directorate in Washington D.C said a press release.

Chief Huffman stressed in the press release the importance of the Border Patrol’s role in supporting the family of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. “Their losses, like our own,” he said, “are painful reminders of how difficult and dangerous law enforcement can be.”

Border Patrol honored the Fallen.

Tucson Sector’s Honor Guard Drill Team presented military-style honors for the ceremony and Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Julie Gallagher, sister of fallen Agent Michael V. Gallagher, served as guest speaker.

Tucson Sector’s observance followed a larger ceremony held May 22 at the Woodrow Wilson Plaza in Washington, D.C., honoring all fallen officers and agents within U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly expressed his gratitude in a press release for the fallen agents and officers, saying, “CBP is one of the Department’s largest and most complex components. The mission is often dangerous—too often it’s thankless. But their work has never been more important than it is today. The men and women of CBP are America’s frontline. They protect our freedom and security and they defend it, if need be, with their lives.”

This year, four U.S. Border Patrol agents’ whom names were added to the CBP Valor Memorial, a monument that lists the names of all men and women of CBP and its legacy agencies who gave their lives while serving their country. Among the four agents honored was Agent Manuel A. Alvarez, 37, killed in a motorcycle accident while on patrol near Casa Grande, Arizona, on Aug. 11, 2016.