Valley’s track & field matches wits with San Diego schools

CHULA VISTA — Several Imperial Valley schools competed in the 14th annual Phair Company and Mustang Track & Field Relays at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista California on Saturday where Valley talents had the opportunity to compete against the advanced competition of the higher ranked San Diego Southern Section athletes.

Brawley, Central, and Calexico were the only Imperial Valley league representatives that placed and scored in the non-conference meet.

With the rest of the completion hailing from various schools throughout San Diego County ranging from all levels in the San Diego Southern Section.

Jevian Harrington set a personal record with the time of 37.31 and a third-place performance in the three hundred meters to slightly beat out Central’s Angel Espinosa who broke a Spartan school record in his fourth-place performance clocking a time of 37.40.

Calexico’s Alfredo Silva placed third in the 1.6kg discuss and also set a school record with a distance of 127-05 to edge Sweetwater’s Rudolph Castaneda out of scoring position.

Steven Marquez took home gold in the High Jump for Central with a mark of 6-00.00 and Christina Marquez also topped the comp with a first-place height of 5-00.00. Marquez was noted as the only Valley female athlete to place at all in the track meet.

Due to the nature of a relays meet, certain individual events such as the usual headlining 100-meter sprint were omitted.

The success of Calexico, Central, and Brawley athletes at the tournament was no fluke. Earlier this month, Brawley Wildcat Isaac Garcia proved Valley sprinters could keep up with the best as he displayed his speed in non-conference action in the Arnie Robinson Invite that occurred April 1, 2017.

“I went in thinking I dint have a chance because I’m from a small valley and they are the big city home favorites. Once I got over there and went through my warm-ups, I felt that I could run with them,” said Garcia

Garcia dominated the sprinting events against the likes of San Diego’s fastest and never saw the back of the opposition’s jersey as he swept first place in the 100-meter (11.45) and 200 (23.04) meter sprints.

“When I got first in the 100 meters I gained more momentum and confidence that I could do well in the rest of the meet, year, and especially in CIF”, explained Garcia. He also said his teammates played a critical role in his motivation.

“My teammates are hard workers. When they work hard it makes me work hard. They give me the motivation to compete at the highest level.”