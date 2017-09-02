Valley honors Wounded Warriors with hunting and feasting

BRAWLEY — Members of the Wounded Warriors organization have come to the Valley for several years for opening day of dove season, and many local families have made it a tradition that the service members leave feeling loved and appreciated, and hopefully, with their pouches full.

One such family, Larry and Mary Frances Fleming, and their farming partners, Roy and Jaki Motter, and Robert and Roseanne Fleming of Spruce Farms, treated the hundred plus warriors to dinner and drinks Thursday at Stockmen’s Club in Brawley.

The Wounded Warriors are military service members who have suffered injuries while serving in combat. As they arrived Thursday night at the Stockmen’s Club, some came in with obvious disabilities and injuries with missing limbs, and/or visible scars. Most, however, looked whole, but that observation was misleading. Nevertheless, there was a camaraderie among them, and the bar area was soon filled with animated conversation and laughter.

Three Marines sat at a table enjoying each other’s stories: James Dunaway, Robert Houser and Mikaiah Roydes. Visibly, the men were whole, but each suffered from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.

By definition, veterans with PTSD have lived through a traumatic event that caused them to fear for their lives, see horrible things, and feel helpless, according to a veterans’ website. Strong emotions caused by the event create changes in the brain that may result in PTSD. Most military service members who go through a traumatic event will present some symptoms at the beginning, but only a few will develop actual PTSD. Researchers have puzzled about this, and say the reason is not clear. According to Dunaway, it is the most common ailment of the Wounded Warriors members.

Dunaway said he fought in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and now is stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside. He and his fellow marine, Robert Houser, requested they be paired together, and separate, from the other hunters. They said they have learned how to better handle their PTSD, and believe if the two can hunt doves away from the rest, it will guarantee them a successful and happy hunt.

Dunaway grew up hunting in rural Florida, and he said he looked forward to enjoying his boyhood sport in Imperial Valley. He always signs up for the annual trip for opening day of dove season.

Houser also grew up hunting, but in Pennsylvania. He said he never hunted dove before, but claimed to be a fair shot at shooting squirrels, so he hoped he would get his limit. Dunaway talked him into coming down with the Wounded Warriors for the Imperial Valley hunt. Houser, like Dunaway, is stationed at Pendleton.

The third Marine at the table, Roydes, is retired and lives in Twentynine Palms, but is still employed by the U.S. Marines. He teaches Marine instructors how to run their classes. His traumatic experience was a run-in with a suicide bomber that caused brain and spinal injuries. Roydes also said he grew up hunting, and looked up Dunaway and Houser when he arrived in Brawley since they had mutual friends.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of a handmade, large wooden U.S. flag with a thin blue line bisecting the artwork. Artist and Brawley policeman Jeremy Shaffer has donated several pieces to worthy causes and auctions. Congressman Duncan Hunter, Jr. (R-Alpine) had one of Shaffer’s flags hanging in his Washington D.C. office, and he used it to replace the controversial student painting that depicted police officers as pigs on a Capitol Hill wall following complaints by Capitol Hill police that it was offensive.

The twist in the presentation Thursday was that one of Shaffer’s creations was given back to him once it was learned the police artist had never kept one for himself, but always donated his work to other causes.

Also honored with plaques were Mark Brandt for hosting the Warriors dove hunting expedition, and the Flemings for providing the dinner. Both parties insisted their grateful thanks went to the soldiers and sailors who put their lives on the line on foreign ground so our country can enjoy remarkable freedom here at home.