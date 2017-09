The first seizure occurred Sept. 2 at about 3:28 p.m. at the Andrade port of entry when a CBP canine team encountered a 66-year-old man driving a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck waiting in line for inspection. The detector dog screened the truck and alerted to the spare tire, and the driver and truck were referred for further examination.

CBP officers searched the truck and reportedly extracted 20 wrapped packages hidden inside the spare tire. The packages field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed a total of 53 pounds, with a street value of approximately $672,000.

The second seizure occurred Monday at about 9:30 p.m. at the Calexico downtown port of entry when a CBP officer encountered a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a gray Nissan Versa. The officer referred the driver and vehicle for a more in-depth examination.

During the inspection, officers utilized the port’s imaging system and a canine team and discovered 17 wrapped packages concealed inside a non-factory compartment within the vehicle’s floor. The packages field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotic was 49 pounds with a street value of approximately $69,000, according to reports.

Both drivers were residents of California and were arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempts and were turned over to the custody of HSI agents for further processing.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles.