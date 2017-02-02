In the upcoming days and weeks there will be several student academic competitions that Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) organizes and hosts for local schools. ICOE will produce photos and official results for each of these events and we will post on our social media outlets.

ACADEMIC DECATHLON #ICAcademicDecathlon

As part of National and State programs, the Imperial County Academic Decathlon is a competitive event for high school students aimed at encouraging and honoring scholastic accomplishments. The students compete as individuals and teams in a series of ten academic tests and demonstrations, including: art, economics, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, essay, interview, speech (prepared and impromptu) and SuperQuiz (a team-relay event).

Date: Saturday, February 4th, SuperQuiz starts at 1:30pm

Location: IVC’s College Center (Building 600)

SCIENCE FAIR #ICScienceFair

The Science Fair is an opportunity for the students to promote, encourage and showcase the different fields of science that they are interested in pursuing. It also is an ideal project for the students to better understand the new science standards that California recently adopted (Next Generation Science Standards). One of the dimensions of the new standards is the Science and Engineering practices which closely mirrors the Scientific Process the students use to complete their Science Fair projects. There are two divisions, the Junior Division is for middle school students and the Senior Division is for high school students.

Date: Tuesday, February 7th, Awards Banquet starts at 6pm

Location: Imperial Palms (Barbara Worth Country Club)

MOCK TRIAL #ICMockTrial

The Mock Trial Program is sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation (CRF). Each year CRF creates a mock trial that addresses serious matters facing young people today. Each team works with teacher and attorney coaches to prepare their version of the criminal case, both from the prosecution and defense perspective. Students assume the roles of trial attorneys, pretrial motion attorneys, witnesses, clerks, and bailiffs. Through these role-playing techniques, students learn about the content and processes of law in an exciting and vibrant way. Also, by studying the case and preparing strategies and arguments for trial, students increase their public speaking skills, analytical ability and team cooperation.

Date: Thursday, February 9th at 6pm (Imperial County Mock Trial Final)

Location: Imperial County Superior Court (939 Main St., El Centro)

NATIONAL HISTORY DAY COMPETITION #ICNHD

National History Day (NHD) is a highly regarded academic program for middle and high school students. Students choose historical topics related to a theme and conduct extensive primary and secondary research through libraries, archives, museums, oral history interviews and historic sites. After analyzing and interpreting their sources and drawing conclusions about their topics’ significance in history, students present their work in original papers, websites, exhibits, performances and documentaries. These products are entered into a county-wide competition in the spring where they are evaluated by professional historians and educators.

Date: Tuesday, March 14

Location: ICOE (1398 Sperber Road, El Centro)

SPELLING BEE #ICBee

With the purpose of helping students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives, the Annual Imperial County Spelling Bee is one of the largest academic competition in Imperial County with hundreds of students participating County-wide. The top student from Imperial County will be given the opportunity to compete in the National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington DC.

Date: Wednesday, March 15 at 6pm

Location: Jimmie Cannon Theater (SHS)