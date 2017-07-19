BP agents confiscate unclaimed backpack full of meth at checkpoint

SALTON CITY – The El Centro Sector Border Patrol sent out a news release stating agents found an abandoned backpack loaded with methamphetamine on a bus at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after a passenger bus approached the checkpoint and was referred to secondary for a passenger inspection. At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the rear underside of the bus, the press release said.

After a more thorough examination of the bus, agents discovered an unmarked and unclaimed black backpack. The backpack contained seven bundles wrapped in cellophane and black tape, according to reports.

The packages were examined and its contents tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine, the release said. The combined weight of the methamphetamine packages totaled nine pounds with an estimated street value of $30,600.

The narcotics were seized and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.