United Way brings out the Cornhole board for another summertime tourney

EL CENTRO – The United Way of Imperial County is holding its fourth annual Cornhole Tournament on August 19, at 11:00 a.m. This fun annual event is once again sponsored by the United Parcel Service and hosted by Ricochet – located at 450 W. Aten Road in Imperial. Teams are two-persons at $40 per team, children are welcome.
Register today by calling the United Way office at 760.355.4900 or text “Cornhole” to 71777.
That’s text “Cornhole” at 71777 to register for some fun, prizes and more. Late registrations will be accepted at the door at 10:00 a.m.