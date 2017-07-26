United Way brings out the Cornhole board for another summertime tourney

EL CENTRO – The United Way of Imperial County is holding its fourth a nnual Cornhole Tournament on August 19, at 1 1:00 a.m. This fun annual event is once again sponsored by the United Parcel Service and hosted by Ricochet – located at 450 W. Aten Road in Imperial . Teams are two-persons at $40 per team, c hildren are welcome.

Register today by calling the United Way office at 760.355.4900 or text “ Cornhole ” to 71777 .

T hat’s text “Cornhole” at 71777 to register for some fun, prizes and more. Late registrations will be accepted at the door at 10:00 a.m .