U.S. Border Patrol agents seize more than $400,000 in heroin in Blythe

BLYTHE — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Blythe seized more than 20 pounds of heroin and arrested two Mexican nationals on suspicion of drug smuggling Wednesday, according to a press release.

Agents conducting bus checks at the Greyhound Bus Station in Blythe encountered two male Mexican nationals allegedly in violation of their immigration status. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of 19 packages of brown heroin hidden within the luggage and concealed in caulking tubes, the press release said.

Agents arrested both individuals on suspicion of immigration and narcotics violations and seized the drugs for processing in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.