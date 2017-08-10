Two arrested on warrants of Child Sexual Abuse charges

WESTMORLAND — Suspects Ruben Vizcarra, 56, and Edward Vizcarra, 35, were apprehended August 7 around 6:30 p.m. in Santee, CA on child sexual abuse warrants issued from Imperial County. The arrest occurred through a coordinated effort by the Westmorland Police Department with the assistance of the San Diego County Fugitive Task Force.

Both suspects were extradited from San Diego County jail and booked into Imperial County Jail for Sexual Battery, Penetration with a foreign object and other child molestation charges. Ruben Vizcarra’s bail is set at $100,000 dollars. Edward Vizcarra’s bail is set at $200,000 dollars.