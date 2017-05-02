Two-alarm structure fire reported in El Centro

EL CENTRO – On the afternoon of May 1, 2017 shortly before 2 p.m., the El Centro Police & Fire Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls for a report of a residence on fire in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue in El Centro.

According to reports, the first El Centro Fire Department Engine Company arrived on scene at 1:51 p.m., three minutes after the initial 911 call, and found a residence fully involved with fire. The first Fire Captain on scene created a Second Alarm incident, requesting an additional Engine Company from Imperial County Fire Department.

Reportedly, the El Centro Firefighters quickly performed an aggressive fire attack at a residence on Hamilton Avenue. An initial on-scene report of a resident unaccounted for and possibly still inside was made and a thorough primary search was completed.

Simultaneously, another crew ascended to the roof and cut multiple ventilation holes assisting the interior crews by releasing superheated smoke and gases. A few minutes later the resident was accounted for and found outside of the home uninjured, logs said.

Fire crews protected the residences to the west and east of the structure on fire. Reportedly, firefighters continued with an interior attack, but due to safety concerns of the roof, the decision to go defensive was made.

The fire was contained to the initial residence involved preventing any further extension or spread to other properties, reports said.

An additional two engines were requested for support; one from Holtville and the other from Brawley. In total, fire engine companies from Imperial, Brawley and Holtville came to assist, along with a ladder truck from Imperial County Fire Department.

Fire crews remained on scene battling the blaze until approximately 8 p.m. with over 20 firefighters reportedly assisting to bring the blaze under control. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The Imperial County Chapter of the Red Cross assisted with the displaced family. El Centro Fire Department investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.