Tuesday is Election Day for director of IID Division 1

Tuesday is ELECTION DAY for those living within the confines of the Division 1 boundaries which include parts of Brawley, Westmorland, Imperial, and El Centro. To verify if you are in Division 1 click here: IID DIVISION MAP

Voters have been able to vote for by mail, pre-vote through the County’s voting bus, and today at the polling sites. Here is a link to identify your voting location. http://www.co.imperial.ca.us/regvoters/otherpdfs/PollingPlaces.pdf

The candidates running are Tony Gallegos, Blake Miles, Juanita Salas, and Ed Snively.