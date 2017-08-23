Trump visits desert southwest and inspects border

President Donald Trump traveled the furthest west in his presidency since his January inauguration by visiting Yuma, Az before leaving for his Phoenix evening rally, Wednesday, August 23. The President landed around 2:30 p.m. at Marine Corp Air Station, Yuma.

Marines Colonel David A. Suggs, Commander MCAS Yuma, his wife Karyn, Colonel James B. Wellons, Colonel William R. Saurland, and Colonel George B Rowell met him at the tarmac as he landed in Air Force One, according to reports. The president also greeted stationed marines who came to the tarmac to see their Commander in Chief.

KYMA reported hundreds of people gathered at the Yuma County Fairgrounds to watch the plane land at the Marine facility, protesters and fans shoulder to shoulder.

Soon after arriving, President Trump met with Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and viewed their airfield hanger and state-of-the-art equipment the Border Patrol uses to secure the Arizona/Mexico border. The meeting was without press to ensure the security of tactics used to keep Arizona safe. Mr. Trump was also briefed on Department of Homeland Security prevention measures practiced deterring illegal entries into the United States, according to the presidential itinerary.

According to Homeland Security’s website, illegal border crossings in the Yuma Sector have declined by 70 percent from 2006 when it built more than 50 miles of border wall. President Trump tough immigration policies have reduced illegal border crossings over the southwest border by 47 percent compared to the same period last year.

To jump start the construction of the border wall Trump proposed, Trump ordered DHS to use $20 million of unspent appropriations in its account for border security, fencing, and infrastructure, according to the White House website.

Trump worked with Congress to pass border wall funding and the House of Representatives passed $1.6 billion to fund 28 miles of new border wall and 46 miles of new and secondary fencing.

California State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, are promoting their legislation to punish businesses that work on the border wall or submit bids to work on the wall.

Lara has introduced Senate Bill 30 that would prevent the state from doing business with any company — or person — that works on the border wall. Gonzalez Fletcher has co-sponsored a bill, called the Resist the Wall Act, that would require California’s pension funds to divest from companies that work on the wall between the U.S. and Mexico, according to the San Diego Union.

Roughly 460 companies replied to requests for proposals to build the wall, many from the Imperial County. The Washington Post reported several Latino business owners have received death threats since it became public they were bidding on the wall.

President Trump boarded Air Force One around 3:15 p.m. to depart for his rally being held in Phoenix.