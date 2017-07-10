Trial date set in child pornography case

EL CENTRO — The trial date for a Brawley woman accused of child pornography has been set for August 22, 2017 following a pre-trial hearing held Thursday at the Imperial County Courthouse. Imperial County Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd will preside over the case.

Defendent Diane Deveaux of Brawley has been accused in connection with allegedly sending child pornography to Richard Alton Morgan of Florida, a man suspected of alleged possession of child pornography, production of child pornography, and lewd or lascivious molestation. Michael A. Scafiddi of San Bernardino is the defense attorney for Deveaux.

Law enforcement officials claim the information and files found on Morgan’s computer were traced back to Deveaux’s computer, resulting in Brawley police apprehending her on February 13, the same day Morgan was arrested. Deveaux has pled not guilty to the allegations of child molestation of two minors.

The defendant was scheduled for a pre-trial conference July 20 and a readiness conference August 21.