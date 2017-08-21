Trial date set for alleged sex offender

BRAWLEY – A preliminary trial examination was held August 8 at the Brawley Superior Court in the case of a former Coachella Valley High School teacher and alleged child sex offender.

The suspect, Anthony Robert Korwin, was arrested June 5 at the Hamburger Stand in El Centro where authorities suspected he had arranged to meet with a minor with an alleged intent to perform lewd acts for sexual purposes.

After cross examination, Judge Poli Flores, Jr. found sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges and set an arraignment date for September 1.