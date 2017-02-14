CALEXICO – A traffic stop for a vehicle traffic infraction lead to a seizure of meth, marijuana and paraphernalia. Calexico Police Officer Ruben Lopez conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a Oscar Salvador Cardenas in the area of M.L. King and Robert Kennedy Streets in the city of Calexico.

Cardenas’s vehicle was searched and this was found. Cardenas is currently under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and possession for sales, due to the small scale that was also recovered. Cardenas resides in Calexico. He was transported to Imperial County Jail