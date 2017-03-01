IMPERIAL — The City of Imperial has issued a traffic advisory for alternate routes along SR 86 and its frontage roads due to the start of the CA Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta.
Drivers should be aware off the following closures and access points:
- Cross Streets 2nd & 4th on SR 86 are closed;
- Right turn lane traffic from SR 86 north bound lane to 2nd Street will be detoured to JStreet;
- To access the Livestock Office & Barns take Barioni Blvd. to L Street;
- To access the main entrance to the IV Expo Grounds use 6th to K Street.This advisory is in effect from March 1st through March 13th, 2017. Drivers can expect minor delays in the area. For questions or more information about the Ca Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta please contact the IV Expo Office at (760) 355-1181. For more information regarding traffic routes please contact the Department of Public Services at (760) 355-3336.
For media inquiries regarding this news release contact the City Manager’s Office at (760) 355-4373 or email [email protected]