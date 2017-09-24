Tigers lose to Matadors in close matchup

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Tigers hosted the Mt. Miguel Matadors Friday night, dropping the contest in yet another close matchup this year. Down 20-14 late in the fourth, the Tigers drove deep into Matador territory, but could not find the end zone due to the tight Matador defense, and some costly penalty calls.

Mt. Miguel began the game with possession, and took only three minutes to complete a ten-play, 65-yard drive behind the rushing and arm of dual threat quarterback Mugabe Miller. Miller capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Larry Yzaguirre on fourth and long, the second time the Matadors converted a fourth down on the drive.

After the quick score from the Matadors, a defensive struggle broke out as both squads stifled each other’s offense. A heads up defensive play from Matadors defender Santino Pacheco saw him perfectly time a Tiger pass and return the interception for a touchdown giving the Matadors a 13-0 lead going into the half.

Although the Tigers came out firing in the second half, with only six plays and little over a minute into the third, Tiger running back Brandon Hueso found the end zone on a seven- yard rush, capping the 68-yard drive.

Down 13-7, the Tigers looked to hold the the Matadors on their next possession, but the Matadors responded quickly. It looked as though the Tigers would hold defensively as they crashed into the backfield on every play, but a big play screen pass call used the Tigers’ defensive rush against themselves as Matador running back Shemar Greene got behind the defenders in the backfield and zigged-zagged his way to 85 yards for the score.

Early in the fourth, the Tigers scored again behind a heavy dose of a Hueso ground attack, this time going 53 yards in six plays that were capped by a Hueso nine-yard run that closed the gap to 20-14, a score that ended up being the final for the game.

From there, the Tiger defense held, but offensive penalties put the Tigers in tough positions late in the fourth, stalling two deep drives in Matador territory.

For the night, Brandon Hueso finished with 259 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns. Santiago De La Torre added three catches for 48 yards, and Diego Hernandez had 14 tackles and two sacks defensively.

“It was another tough loss,” said Kerry Legarra, the Tigers’ head coach. “Once we play all three phases of a game and four quarters, I truly believe we will no longer be on the short end of the stick.” All three Tiger losses this season have been close, with Imperial losing each one by seven points or less.

“This is a very close group, and I know they will bounce back,” Legarra said.