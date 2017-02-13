IMPERIAL — The Imperial Tigers girls’ basketball team hosted Palo Verde Friday night as the Tigers clawed down the Yellowjackets 59-14.

In a one-sided first quarter, the Tigers maintained a substantial lead of 23-2. Starting the second quarter, the Tigers struck first with Andrea Olguin (#11) who forced herself into the key for a layup.

Following the Yellowjackets’ possession, the Tigers rebounded and got the ball to Keren Hogue (#3) who rushed to the basket for a layup, followed by a steal from Hogue and another layup.

The Yellowjackets came back with a steal of their own by guard Jacqueline Martinez (#15), who drove a fast break to the basket for a layup. Palo Verde followed up with jumper by Jessica Atkinson (#13) from the top of the key, sending the game to halftime with a score of 35-8.

In the third quarter, Tigers’ Camryn Seaman (#1) grabbed the Yellowjackets’ rebound, resulting in a layup down court. A layup by Olguin and a three-pointer by Britney Jarvis (#10) sent the score to 44-8.

The Yellowjackets gained two points by Ashlee Hardin (#21) who went up for a layup and drew a personal foul for two free-throws.

The Tigers finished the third quarter with nine points composed of layups by KC Carranza (#23), Cassandra Valle (#2), Emily Carrillo (#15), and a three-pointer by Lexi Rentana (#5), making the score 58-10.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Yellowjackets mustered up two more points by Hardin on her free-throws, after a personal foul call.

The Tigers mashed one last point with an intentional foul on Carrillo, sending her to the line for one good basket. The Yellowjackets made scored one last basket with Marceline Porter (#1) who shot a jumper from just outside the key at the buzzer, sinking the ball into the basket.

With this win, the Lady Tigers advance their undefeated league record to 5-0, and will travel to Holtville February 14 to take on the Vikings in an away conference match. This loss brings the Yellowjackets’ league record to 1-4, and they move on to face the Calipatria Hornets for their next conference game.