Three new Hall of Fame inductees enter IVC history

BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley College Alumni Association inducted three former IVC graduates, Steve Cato, Shirley Jones, and Glenn Crowson, into the select group that is the IVC Hall of Fame Thursday night for their outstanding work in the Imperial Valley community.

“We’re here to celebrate the best of IVC,” said Dr. Victor Jaime, president of IVC.

All three nominees are Brawley natives and IVC alumni who have made noticeable contributions to both the college and the Valley community as a whole.

Cato is a well-known coach in Brawley and the whole Imperial Valley. He was head coach in Brawley, Imperial, and has served as athletic director and principal at many schools in Imperial County. Cato’s work in athletics has led him to being a celebrated man not only as a coach, but as a teacher to students he has worked with and made a difference in their lives. He has coached football, basketball, and baseball.

One of Cato’s favorite mottos and what he teaches all of his athletes is, “Do the right thing, treat people with respect, and always finish what you start.”

Jones graduated in 1962 with an Associate’s of Arts Degree and moved on to be an elementary teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Long Beach and Magnolia Union School. She was an employee of IVC for 25 before retiring with her husband, Xen Jones, who was a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee himself. Now retired, to this day, Jones and her husband still serve as advocates for BUHS high school students to receive higher education as well as supporting any programs to help students achieve their higher education dreams.

“I’m elated and very humbled,” said Jones. “There have been incredible people who’ve been inducted, and I’m now a part of it.”

Crowson graduated in 1970 has received national and international fame for his book, “Almost Eleven: The Murder of Brenda Sue Sayers.” The book was not only a recount of the terrible event, but it took a look at something that changed the Valley community forever. It also helped put the Imperial Valley on the national map and gave the world a look at the local community. Crowson was an officer in the Brawley Police Department and served as a city manager for years before retiring.

“It’s amazing,” said Crowson. “I’m very proud they would select me out of all these grads. I’m very humbled.”

Each of the three inductees has done something with his or her life after leaving IVC, and the Hall of Fame is considered by many to be brighter for their inclusion. The requirements for nomination into the Hall of Fame state that candidates must be a graduate of IVC, and the application asks for examples of how they have invested their education back to IVC, and for lists of the services they have performed in the community.

The IVC Alumni Association Hall of Fame has only 24 members, not including the 2017 inductees, and includes an NFL star, a congressman, and a teacher, to name a few.

“It’s a good way to recognize the people who went through IVC,” said Dr. Jaime. “They are the model of what can happen after IVC.”

The IVC Foundation began in 1960 in an effort to give back the college that has educated so many in the Valley. This year, the foundation will award thousands of dollars in scholarships to local students.