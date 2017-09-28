Three injured after two vehicle collision on Harris Rd.

EL CENTRO – Three people were injured Tuesday morning when two vehicles collided on Old Highway 111 at Harris Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The collision occured at approximately 7:15 a.m. when Imperial resident, Gustavo Moreno, was driving eastbound on Harris Road approaching the intersection of Old Highway 111 in his 2014 Chevy Silverado. Meanwhile, Brawley resident, Lisset Zier, and three minor passengers, were traveling southbound on Old Highway 111 approaching the intersection with Harris Road in her 2015 Chevy Traverse.

According to reports, Moreno’s Silverado reportedly entered the intersection which is not controlled to the east or west by any traffic signals, allegedly failed to stop. The front of Zier’s vehicle collided with the left rear of Moreno’s truck causing it to spin around and roll over on it’s left side. The Traverse also spun out but came to rest on its wheels.

Upon CHP arrival, both parties had already exited their vehicles and were awaiting emergency personel to arrive. The report said that due to the roll over, Moreno suffered minor injuries to his left arm and his to right hip and shoulder. Moreno was reportedly transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for care of his injuries.

Zier suffered minor injuries to her nose and left cheek and one of the minor passengers suffered small laceration to left cheek. Zier and her passangers were transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital via a privately owned vehicle for treatment of their injuries.