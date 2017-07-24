Three honored for work in Special Education

IMPERIAL COUNTY- Imperial Valley School District Superintendents have honored 3 individuals for outstanding support to students with a disability. The eighth annual SELPA Community Advisory Committee (CAC) awards were presented to Norma Nava, Imperial Valley College; Alan Phillips, CEO California Mid-winter Fair and Bethany Carson, Brawley Union High School Special Education Teacher. The presentation of awards took place during the regular meeting of the SELPA Executive Board on June 21, 2017 according to a press release form the ICOE office.

Within the 17 school districts in Imperial County there are approximately 3,500 students with an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) for Special Education and related services. The number of special education students in Imperial County is consistent with the state and federal averages, explained the release.

The annual awards are given by the Community Advisory Committee to increase awareness about the three basic concepts of Special Education which are Community Partnership, Inclusion into regular education and Transition between the major stages of development.

According to the release, recognition for inclusion of Special Education students into the general education classroom was given to teacher Bethany Carson of Brawley Union High School. The Imperial Valley Superintendents noted that Carson works diligently to develop relationships between disabled students and their non-disabled peers.

The transition award was presented to Norma Nava, Director of Imperial Valley College Disabled Student Programs and Services. Nava was commended for her decade long commitment to facilitate the IVC transition fair to help special education students transition to higher levels of achievement, said the release.

For “Community Partnership” the Superintendents recognized Alan Phillips, CEO of the California Mid-Winter Fair for his leadership to sustain the annual Special Citizens day during the fair.

The awards are a project of the SELPA Community Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC is a support group of parents and community members that meet to discuss educational needs of disabled students in Imperial County, said the release.