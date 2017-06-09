Three-alarm fire burns 50+ acres in Winterhaven

WINTERHAVEN – A fire broke out at the intersection of Cocopah and Fisher roads in Winterhaven, late Friday morning, that reportedly has consumed three structures.

Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rohoutas reported over 50 acres were involved and the fire still was not under control, but growing at a moderate speed. The burnt structures, according to Rohoutas, were mobile homes. He did not know at the time of his report whether they had been inhabited.

The County has established command with Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Marine Corp Air Station-Yuma. The Bureau of Land Management fire units along with Brawley, Calexico, Centinela Prison, and El Centro fire departments are all working the blaze. The third alarm fire also deployed units coming out of Arizona including a firefighting helicopter. BLM also furnished a firefighting helicopter, according to sources.

The fire is still burning as of Friday afternoon at 2:15 p.m.