Thieves caught at Brawley Walmart

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Police Department Communication Center received Sunday, July 16, around 6:00 p.m., the report of a thief at the Brawley Walmart, according to a press release from the Brawley Police Department.

According to the release, police officers responded to the area and were provided a description of the fleeing vehicle and possible suspects. During a check of the area, a vehicle matching the description, and alleged suspects, were located driving in the area of Malan and First streets in Brawley. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and three individuals were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as residents of San Diego County, 25-year-old Charles Holloway, 24-year-old Diamond Chavers-Mitchell, and 23-year-old Sa’Jaunte Burks. At the time of arrest an infant child was present. The child was taken into protective custody and released to the Imperial County Social Services. All three individuals were booked into the Imperial County Jail on felony robbery charges, said the release.