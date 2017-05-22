The Desert Review wins Advertising Excellence Award at CNPA

SANTA MONICA — The California Newspaper Publishers Association (CNPA) gave a first place award to The Desert Review for Advertising Excellence Thursday at their 2017 Press Summit in Santa Monica.

This is the first award for The Desert Review.

The Desert Review is an award-winning weekly printed-paper and a daily online paper. The printed-paper is free to the public at locations throughout the County. The paper offers a paid subscription for home delivery. The Desert Review online has free access to our readers.

Newspapers from all over California were represented at the summit. Awards were given to newspapers ranging from advertising to breaking stories to photojournalism.

One of the guest speakers was Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense, director of the CIA, and White House chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton. Panetta discussed current political issues in the national media. Panetta was candid and had very strong views on the current administration.

However, Panetta did remark, “Trump is our President. We want him to do well, because it is our country at stake.”