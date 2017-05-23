The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Imperial Valley announces election officers

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business of Imperial Valley is pleased to announce the election of a new slate of officers effective September 1, 2017 according to a press release. They are as follows and will serve a two-year term:

President-Darren Smith, Smith-Kandal Insurance and Real Estate

1st Vice President-William Collins, Farm Credit Services

2nd Vice President-Rodney Foster, Foster Feed Yards

Secretary/Treasurer-James Graves, Ewing, Johnson & Graves, LPC

The Board of Directors includes these four leaders along with Carlos “Chuck” Aniza, Solar, LLC; Logan Carter, Tom Watson, Inc.; Paul Cameron, Mesquite Cattle Feeders; Diane Cason, CalEnergy, Inc.; Doug Dahm, The Dahm Team Real Estate Co, Inc.; Michael Dea, Laborer International Union, Local 1184; Sue Giller, Reliance Public Relations; Howard Elmore, Sahara Packing; Stephen Elmore, Helmsman Field Logistic; Michael Kelley, County of Imperial; Carlton King, Carlton King Consulting; Jeff Mercer, Granite Construction, Inc.; George Nava, Reach Air Medical Services; Erik Ortega, IID; Peter Osterkamp, Osterkamp Farms; Blake Plourd, El Toro Export; Kurt Rubin, Rubin Seed; Steve Snow, Philips Cattle Company; and Ralph Strahm, Strahm Farms.

Advisory Board members are Mike Abatti, Mike Abatti Farms; Jeff Alford, Alford Distributing; Jim Duggins, Duggins Construction, Inc.; Bill Plourd, El Toro Export; and Blake Reed, Sun Valley Applicators.

COLAB is an IRS 501 C (6) entity designed to unite the independent strengths of LABOR, AGRICULTURE and BUSINESS to project a powerful united voice dedicated to protecting and enhancing the natural and business environments of Imperial County. COLAB works as non-partisan coalition governed by a Board of Directors with representatives from varying industries in the Imperial County.