El Centro holds flag football sign ups

EL CENTRO– With another sports’ season beginning, the City of El Centro held flag football sign-ups starting August 28 which will last through September 22, for any families who wish to enroll their child in a flag football program.

The Flag football program is powered by the USA Football Association. Teams will be named after NFL teams for children to get the chance to play as a favorite NFL player.

“It is a great opportunity for families to sign up their children for a chance to play an organized sport, that will engage their child in physical and mental activities,” said Parks and Recreations employee, Alajondra Acosta.

Fees for the sign ups are $100.00 and will include the team jersey and hiring certified officials. Birth certificates are required to properly place children in the appropriate age divisions. The first division is seven through eight-year-olds, while the upper division will consist of players from 9 through 11.

To provide direction to the players, El Centro will provide trained staff as coaches. However, staff will distribute applications for aspiring coaches at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center.

After the last day of sign ups, El Centro’s Parks and Recreations division will hold a skill assessment day September 23, for players to be evaluated and placed on different teams. The skill assessment day will be held at the Martin Luther King Sports Pavilion and times will be given to the players at registration.

“The skills assessment day allows the coaches to see all of the children’s’ talents and to help make the selections to see who will be placed on what team,” said Acosta.

The Flag football season will begin on October 4 and run through December 15, with the possibility of Tuesday night games with different start times of 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The games will be held at McGee Park, located on First Street in El Centro.