EL CENTRO- The Central Spartans boys’ varsity basketball team has joined the rest of high school sports’ with a break for the holidays having battled their way to a winning season of five wins and two loss. This record puts the Spartans in a two-way tie for second place with Southwest, both teams trailing the the number one spot, Brawley Wildcats, holding a record of 10-2.

Kicking off the Spartan’s season, head coach Juan Valenzuela led his team to three straight wins, giving Central a good start to their season. Following the three back to back wins, the Spartans faced the San Ysidro Cougars in the Imperial Tiger Classic giving them their first seasonal loss.

With this defeat, the Spartans took to the road for a game against the Coronado Islanders, losing in a close match, 43 to 38.

The Spartans bounced back from the two consecutive losses by defeating the West Shore Wildcats in the Tiger Classic. The Spartans proved the dominate team by putting up 49 points, where Salton City’s West Shores managed 25.

Next, the Spartans moved on to play the Glendora Tartans, the Spartans squeaked by, winning, 55 to 51.

The day after Christmas the Spartans will battle the Grossmont Foothillers, hoping to grab their sixth win of the season, all before conference play begins.

The Central Spartans, having a young team, Coach Valenzuela will look to improve his 20 and 10 record from last year’s season to lead his teams to a successful playoff run.

With court play starting after the holidays, the Spartans ready for league play on January 17, where they will host the Calexico Bulldogs hoping to start league with a win.