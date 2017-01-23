EL CENTRO- The Central Spartans battled it out at home against the Calipatria Hornets Friday night, leading to the Spartans walking away with the win, 57-48.

Through the first period, the Spartan stayed ahead of the Hornets, who fought against the Spartans from increasing their eight-point lead.

Kicking off the second period of play, Calipatria picked up momentum by scoring two lay-ups to get back into the game. With the Hornets closing the score, 21-17, the Spartans answered with Brandon Argandona driving into the paint and scoring a routine lay-up, adding two points to their score.

Calipatria rushed downcourt for another lay-up trying to stay close to the Spartan’s lead. Calipatria wrestled court control from the Spartans for a time in the second period, but lost their thrust after a technical foul, sending the Spartans to the free throw line. Diego Baez made the two free throws, upping the score 26-19.

The scrappy Hornet’s continued to fight scoring four additional points, while slowing the Spartan’s offensive threat, with the score at half, 32-23.

The Hornets struck first back on the court, driving the ball to the basket with an acrobatic lay-up. The Spartan’s Khalil Wyatt answered back, making a lay-up under pressure, keeping breathing room for his team. Central neutralized Calipatria’s tempo with a long three-pointer by Diego Baez, giving his team the biggest lead of the evening.

The Hornets managed a three pointer, and two free throws, heading into the fourth period, 41-32.

During the fourth, both teams battled it out on the court, but Central finished off strong, seizing the victory, 57-48, advancing their record to 9-9, with one league victory over the Bulldogs. The Spartans will move on to host the Southwest Eagles for their second league game, while the Hornets travel to Holtville, looking for a second league win.