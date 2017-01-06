BRAWLEY — The Brawley Wildcats hosted the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Jan. 4, with the Shamrocks defeating the Wildcats 57-52 in a close match up.

In the first period, the Wildcats sustained a steady lead, ending the quarter 14-10. The Wildcats kept a momentum throughout the start of the second period. Helping Brawley, Adalberto Lopez (#12) drove into the key, making a two-point lay up, bringing their lead to six.

Following the successful Wildcat drive, Yuma Catholic’s big man, Daniel Callendar (#22), received a pass right under the basket and went for a slam dunk, electrifying the gymnasium. In keeping this new-found energy, the Shamrocks rebounded from the Wildcats and moved down the court with Blake Sandoval (#2) making an acrobatic two point layup.

As Brawley’s lead dwindled, the ‘Cats went on offense for a successful three-point shot, giving the team breathing room before the end of the first half.

Brawley recovered the ball for another chance to further the already growing lead. Wildcat Casey Kline (#44) took a shot from out deep, swishing the ball for a three pointer, setting the score at 22-14 for Brawley.

Yuma Catholic came up big with a two-point shot followed by a free throw by Daniel Callendar, lowering the deficit to three points.

At the end of the first half, the Wildcats lost their lead and went into the locker rooms trailing by four, 26-22.

Kicking off the second half, Brawley took the court eager to catch the Shamrocks by scoring first with Moises Lazos (#1) bouncing it off the backboard for two points, lowering the Shamrocks’ lead to two.

Soon after the play, Brawley took control of the ball, and Johnathan Zarate (#24) made a long three-point shot, giving the Wildcats the lead of one, 27-26.

Both teams fought back and forth in the third quarter, making it a tight game, with each team continuing to take and lose the lead. However, at the end of the third period the Shamrocks managed to stay up by one point, after a three pointer by Yuma Catholic’s captain Jaylen Barnes (#20).

During the entire fourth period, the Wildcats and Shamrocks continued the close net game, scoring right after each other until the final seconds of the game. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were unable to hold on and were defeated by the Shamrocks with a final score of 57-52, giving the Wildcats a 12-6 record for the season.

Brawley will move on to host the Rancho Mirage Rattlers to try and get the thirteenth win of the season before conference play.