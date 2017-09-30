The “Beat”

CALEXICO – According to Calexico Police Department logs, a 2016 White Honda Odyssey was allegedly stolen from an undisclosed location in Calexico between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. September 26. No information on possible suspects was reported.

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Department of Public Works has announced that Dogwood Road from Keystone Road to Harris Road will be closed September 25 through October 8 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. due to gas pipeline maintenance. Detours will not be applicable.