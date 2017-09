EL CENTRO – According to Imperial County Sheriff’s logs, a Grey 2016 Jeep Cherokee was reportedly taken on September 12 from the area of East Heil Ave. between 1:00 a.m. and noon. No suspect information was recorded. If located please contact the El Centro Police Department.

EL CENTRO – On September 12, per police records, a 2015 white Toyota Tacoma was allegedly stolen from an undisclosed location in El Centro between the hours of 5:00 am and 1:45 pm. The assailant was not identified.