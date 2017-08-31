Inappropriate phone calls

EL CENTRO –On August 27, Betty Jo McNeece receiving home called the ICSO to report annoying phone calls According to the sheriff’s logs, a male juvenile continued to make phone calls to the main phone at the facility. The male reportedly said inappropriate comments and threatened staff members. At the time of the report, three unwelcomed calls had been made.

Shots heard

EAST HIGHLAND CANAL – At 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, August 28, a call came into the ICSO complaining about 12 rapid shots heard over the last 10 minutes. The caller was unaware of the exact location of the shooter but believed the shots came from the East Highline Canal. Caller advised deputies to go north on the Highline ditchbank from Evan Hewes and the caller believed they would encounter the shooters.

Four units responded each branching out from the caller’s house. At 2:23 a.m., a white Jeep was located on the eastside of the Highline. The occupants, cousins, were stuck out there and were popping off rounds to guide help to their location, according to the logs.

Hit and run

CALEXICO – Officers were dispatched to Paulin Avenue and temple Court at 5:23 a.m. on August 25 to a just occurred hit and run accident. The driver fled the scene on foot toward Imperial Avenue. At 1:11 p.m., the driver walked into the Calexico police department to give his statement in reference to what happened, according to the police logs. A report of the incident was taken.

Traffic Accident

CALEXICO – An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Heffernan Avenue at 12:46 p.m. on August 25, in reference to an injury traffic collision. A vehicle ran over a traffic controller’s foot. All involved parties were contacted and a report was taken.

Stolen necklace

EL CENTRO – On August 27, a call from a Holiday Inn on Smoketree client reported her Tiffany’s necklace stolen. The caller sayed she stayed at the hotel and her women’s rose-gold Tiffany key necklace was stolen from the night stand after she she checked out. The caller believed a maid possibly stole it. According to the logs the necklace was possibly worth around $800 dollars new. The client said she owned the necklace for five years. The hotel management said they would watch the hotel’s video and report bck to the client if anything was learned.