IMPERIAL – According to Imperial Police Department logs, it was reported that a green 2004 four-door Ford EDP was allegedly stolen from TL Waggoner Elementary School in Imperial between 8:10 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. Aug 21. No further information has been released.

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Forrester Road from Keystone Road to Larsen Road will be closed Aug 25 form 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. due to construction work to repair a bridge.