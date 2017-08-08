The “Beat”

HEBER – According to police reports a 2015 four-door burgundy Honda Civic was suspected to be taken from outside a Heber residence on August 7 between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. The victim reportedly last saw the vehicle outside at approximately 9:00 pm the night before.

EL CENTRO – On Aug 7, at approximately 10:59 p.m. a grey 2010 Toyota Corolla with a red skull on the back window and a “we don’t die on our backs” sticker on the bumper was allegedly taken from a victim at knife point near the area of West Main St. in El Centro. The assailant was reported to be a male subject with a white shirt covering his face. No further information has been released.