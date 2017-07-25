The “Beat”

EL CENTRO – According to Imperial County Sheriff’s Logs, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the Coroner’s office was required at the El Centro Budget Inn on July 23 for a possible male suicide. A firearm was recovered on the scene. The investigation is on-going. No further information has been reported.

YUMA – Per police records, on July 23, the Yuma Sheriff’s Office dispatched four units to Martinez Lake & Fisher’s Landing in Arizona where it was reported that a deceased person was found by two boaters at approximately 2:24 p.m. The subject’s identity has not yet been released.

EL CENTRO – The California Highway Patrol reported an alleged theft occurred at 1:00 a.m. on July 24, of a white Ford F-250 that was suspected to have been taken from a field around Austin Rd. and Evan Hewes. The truck was also reported to contain 250 gallons of diesel fuel in a tank on the truck bed. No suspect information was recovered.