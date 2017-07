CALEXICO –¬†According to Calexico police logs, it was reported that at 11:55 p.m. Sunday, a male subject driving a late ’90s white Ford F-150 allegedly pulled up next to a victim and brandished a dark colored 9mm automatic handgun near the area of 2nd Street and Pauline Avenue. The purported assailant reportedly fled the area and headed north bound on Pauline Avenue. No further information has been released.

Related