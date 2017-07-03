Stolen Vehicle

CALEXICO ­­­— A person entered the Calexico Police Department to report a stolen vehicle on June 28. Reported stolen was a 2017 blue Chevy Malibu with a California license number 7XTY281. According to the report, the vehicle was stolen from 353 Fifth Street around 4:14 p.m. No signs of forced entry were reported, according to the Calexico police logs.

Burglary

CALEXICO ­­­— An alleged victim came to the front counter of the Calexico Police Department in reference to their residence in the 700 block of Blair Avenue being burglarized. The reporting party claimed the point of entry was the east side kitchen door as the glass was forced inward. Items reported stolen were a Samsung mini-black phone, a yellow birth stone ring, and a 1968 Olympic commemorative coin, all with a total value at $500. According to the Calexico police logs, the incident occurred before 3 p.m. on June 28.

Female threats

CALEXICO ­­­— Officers responded to the 200 block of Lopez Court about a female who reportedly had a verbal argument with one of the residents June 28 around 5:15 p.m, according to the Calexico police logs. Officers were informed that the female, Maria Urrea, possibly had a knife and allegedly told her brother she wanted to be shot by officers. The suspect was located at a home in the 200 block of Hernandez Court in the back yard. Officers reportedly evaluated Urrea and placed her on a mental hold and she was transported to Imperial County Mental Health.