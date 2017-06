Stolen Truck

CALEXICO – According to police logs, in the early hours of June 28, it was reported that a vehicle matching the description of a 2001 White Chevy Silverado Pick-up was allegedly stolen and seen being driven away from the area of E. 4th St. in Calexico at 4:27 am. No suspect information was reported.

Road Closure

HOLTVILLE – On June 28 Snyder Rd. from Bonds Corner Rd. to Highway 115 will be closed according to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm.