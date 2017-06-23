“The Beat”

Attempted burglary

BRAWLEY – According to Brawley police logs, an alleged burglary attempt occurred on June 20 at 9:26 p.m. near the area of Trail Street in Brawley. Witnesses claimed an Hispanic male, with a tall, thin build, jumped the fence and allegedly attempted to break the window of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was reported to have been last seen fleeing the scene wearing a white t-shirt. No further developments have been documented.

Missing livestock

BRAWLEY – A country resident on Shank Road outside of Brawley complained on June 22, at 11:07 a.m. of a theft of several sheep over the past few days. The caller requested extra patrol since three goats had now gone missing from the corral. The resident had no idea who could have stolen the livestock, according to the Imperial County sheriff’s logs, although there had been prior problems with high school students from down the road.

Stolen money

SLAB CITY – An incident occurred at Slab City, June 22, around 4:00 p.m. on Fred Road, just east of Low Road. A caller to the IC sheriff’s office reported $50 dollars stolen from his wallet and damage to his door, according to the sheriff’s logs. The caller said three subjects from Pirate Camp were behaving suspicious prior to the theft. The caller requested extra patrols in the area. Two units were sent to investigate.

Firearm brandished at store

HEBER – An Imperial County deputy was requested by Kennedy’s Market in Heber after a customer brandished a firearm at the cashier around 8:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s logs. The suspect had a hand gun stuck in his waistband and refused to pay for his cigarettes.