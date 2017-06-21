The “Beat”

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Sheriff’s logs reported an alleged burglary of a safe and four fire arms from an El Centro residence near the area of Ross Road. The incident reportedly occurred between June 17 and 18. The scene was processed for evidence according to police logs, but no suspect information was reported.

EL CENTRO – On June 19, the El Centro Police Department released a “be on the look-out” (BOLO) for a black 1997 Suzuki CYL Motor Cycle AZ/6MCR7A that was allegedly stolen from the West Olive area of El Centro at about 1:48 a.m. Monday.