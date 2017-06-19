Girl fight

HOLTVILLE – Six units and a a Gold ambulance responded Sunday evening around 6:00 p.m. to a call of a daughter assaulted by a female last seen wearing a navy shirt and blue jeans. The mother reported and unknown female approached her daughter and hit her on the face. The daughter does not need medical attention according to the mothers report in the sheriff’s logs. The suspect left in a red vehicle after two guys across the street broke the fight up. According to the logs, the two guys and one girl were filming, and the one girl could have been an ex-girlfriend. According to a witness, there was a lot of cussing and profanity followed by the fight.

Dog attack

HOLTVILLE – JUNE 18, 8:47 a.m. A neighbor called into the sheriff’s office to say his dog was killed when a neighbor’s dog came into their yard and attacked it. The dog was taken into quarantine.

Stolen vehicle

EL CENTRO – El Centro officers responded to the 500 block of South Second Street, June 17, at 3:18 a.m., about a report of a stolen vehicle according to the ECPD press release. The victim informed officers he was asleep at his residence when he heard his vehicle, a black Honda Civic, being started. The victim walked outside and saw his vehicle being driven eastbound on Orange Avenue. Officers responded to the area and began searching for the vehicle.

At about 3:56 a.m., an officer patrolling the area located the stolen Honda near the fuel pumps at 485 East Main Street, according to the logs. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as Jessica Etrata (a 28-year‐old resident of El Centro). Etrata was taken into custody and booked into the county jail for alleged felony possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was returned to the legal owner.

Drug seizure

EL CENTRO – An El Centro officer stopped a grey Honda Accord, Thursday, June 15, at 4:55 p.m., after observing an unsafe lane change on Fourth Street near Wake Avenue, according to a press release. While speaking with the driver, identified as Joel Espinoza‐Ceja (a 29-year‐old resident of Mexicali), the officer noticed he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and requested an additional officer to assist. Espinoza submitted to field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample which was more than twice the legal limit.

Intending to impound the vehicle, officers had the two passengers step out of the vehicle so they could inventory the contents of the vehicle. K‐9 Max, a certified narcotic detecting canine, and his handler had arrived on scene during the traffic stop. K‐9 Max was used to conduct a sniff of the vehicle prior to it being impounded. K‐9 Max alerted to a box located on the rear passenger seat, indicating the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the box yielded four bundles of what appeared to be methamphetamine. A presumptive test was conducted on the substance confirming the substance was methamphetamine. The total weight was determined to be over four and a half pounds according to the ECPD release.

Espinoza and the two passengers, Ricardo Alejandro Noriz‐Beaven (a 21-year‐old resident of Mexicali) and a minor, were transported to the police department for questioning. The minor, also a Mexicali resident, was later turned over to Child Protective Services. Espinoza was booked at the county jail for allegedly driving while impaired, suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and allegedly the transportation of methamphetamine for sale. Noriz was charged with allegedly the possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.