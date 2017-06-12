Vandelism

HOLTVILLE – Holtville High School called the sheriff’s office June 11 about graffiti on their west side wall of the high school gym. One unit was dispatched to the scene around 9:30 a.m. The school officials suspect the crime was committed between midnight and 6:00 a.m. according to the sheriff’s logs. The logs described the graffiti as a triangle with an eye in the center. There are no suspects as of publication.

Burglary

PALO VERDE – A resident called the sheriff’s office, June 11, around 3:30 p.m. to report his fence to his property was cut, the resident’s doggy door was kicked in, the west side window to the residence was wide open and the screen removed. The caller stated his front door was wide open. Sheriff’s reported the TV, computer, old stereo and about 500 .22 Blazer rifle rounds were missing from the residence. The resident said on Memorial Day he encountered a young white female adult, 5’-0”, with brown hair to her shoulder was with an older, white female, 5’-8” with gray hair, driving a reddish colored old model 1980’s Toyota Sequoia in the area. The women were said to be looking for gas, according to the sheriff’s logs. The caller believed they were scoping the area. He said they looked like people from the Slabs. The sheriffs conducted a follow up in the Slab’s area, but discovered nothing, according to the report.

Bicycle stop

WINTERHAVEN – Sheriff’s deputies stopped a bicyclist at the intersection of Winterhaven Drive and Picacho around 1:00 p.m. on June 11, to discover the person was currently on probation, and furthermore, was in possession of a fixed blade knife and a box cutter. Imperial County Probation was unable to confirm weapons status or place a hold on the suspect. The knife and box cutter were taken for destruction.