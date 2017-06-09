Stolen vehicle

Calexico Police officers responded Tuesday, June 6, to the 1100 block of VV Williams around 10 a.m. about a stolen black 2005 GMC Yukon, California license number 6XZN082, according to the Calexico Police logs. The victim said he parked his vehicle on the 1100 Block of VV Williams at around 9 a.m. and when he returned at 10 he noticed his vehicle was gone. The victim said his vehicle was locked. According to the police logs, there is no information on the suspected thief.

Domestic Violence

A Calexico police officer responded Tuesday to 304 E Fourth # 145 about a domestic dispute. Officers spoke with the victim who said the argument started because her husband was fasting due to religious reasons and because she did not practice the same religion, she was making dinner, according to the police logs. The victim said her husband became upset and the argument went from verbal to physical. According to the woman, her husband hit her and then he left the area.

Stolen Vehicle

A Calexico police officer responded to the 420 East Fifth Street about a stolen gray 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, California license number 7APT893, according to the Calexico police logs. The victim stated that he parked his vehicle at the 400 Block of East Second Street and went to Mexicali, Mexico. When he returned at 10 a.m. Wednesday, he noticed his vehicle was missing. The victim said his vehicle was locked. According to the police logs, no leads on the suspect.

Attempted theft, battery, and false identification

Calexico police officers responded to the 100 Block of Rockwood Avenue around 1 p.m. concerning a male subject attempting to get into a victim’s tool box which was attached to the victim’s vehicle, according to the Calexico police logs. When confronted by the victim, the suspect later identified as Jonathan Martinez, punched the victim. While being questioned by police, Martinez gave a false name. Martinez was arrested for attempted theft, battery, and giving false identification to an officer.