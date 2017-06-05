SEELEY – According to Imperial County Sheriff’s Office logs, it was reported Sunday, June 4 that two unnamed subjects were found unresponsive at Sunbeam Lake due to possible overdoses.

The first unidentified individual was unconscious in the restroom, the log stated. The other person was also found unresponsive in a vehicle just south of the Sunbeam restrooms. Five units responded to the incident and both subjects were taken by ambulance to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to reports.