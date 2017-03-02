Road closure

Salton Sea — Imperial County Sheriff’s office is issuing a road closure notification at Azure Ave. from Treadwell Blvd to Coombs Dr. in Salton City due to road improvements beginning 02/28/17 to 04/07/17. Detour will be posted.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian

Calexico officer Peter West was dispatched to the intersection of Fifth Street and Heffernan Ave. around 3 p.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed into a juvenile and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey-colored Nissan Armada with two female passengers. It appeared the victim did not suffer any severe injuries. The police are currently investigating the incident and further details will become available at a later time.

Temporary road closure

El Centro & Seeley — Roads that will be temporarily closed on Saturday March 4 from El Centro to Seeley due to the Blue Angels Half Marathon Event per Imperial County Sheriff’s Logs:

– McCabe Rd. & HWY 86, McCabe Rd. & Clark Rd., McCabe Rd. & La Brucherie Rd., McCabe Rd. & Austin Rd., McCabe Rd. & Forrester Rd., and McCabe Rd. & Silsbee Rd.

– Silsbee Rd. & Kramar Rd., Silsbee Rd. & Ross Rd.

– Ross Rd. & Bennett Rd., Ross Rd. & Drew Rd.

– Bennet Rd. & Evan Hewes HWY

Traffic Delays are expected between 0700-1200 hrs.