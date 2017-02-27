EL CENTRO – On February 24, the El Centro Police Department issued a vehicle a “be on the lookout” for a 2007 white, 4-door Volkswagen Jetta that was allegedly stolen near the area of Ocotillo Drive in El Centro. No information on a possible suspect has been reported.

HOLTVILLE – According to Imperial County Sheriff’s logs, it was reported that an irrigation pump battery was allegedly stolen from Bonds & Connolly roads in Holtville between the hours of 1600 on February 24 and 0600 on February 25. No evidence or suspect information was reported.

SALTON SEA – Imperial County Sheriff’s logs on February 26 reported a male suspect by the name of Fernando Madrid was arrested and taken into custody at the Salton Sea Highway 86 Check Point by U.S. Border Patrol on charges of allegedly being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.