Border Patrol Finds Meth in Seat Cushions

NILAND – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 111 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine hidden inside the front and back seat of his vehicle last Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., after a 42-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a grey 2002 Dodge Durango.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle.  Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination.

After further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered 13 packages hidden in the vehicle’s front and back seat cushions.  The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 46.81 pounds with an estimated street value of $234,050.

“Our K-9 agents play a vital role in the safeguarding of our communities by helping prevent dangerous drugs such as these from reaching our city streets,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The man, a Permanent Legal Resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 478.61 pounds of methamphetamine.

Thief drives off with tractor
HOLTVILLE – On Tuesday February 07th, 2017 per the Imperial County Sheriff’s Police Logs it was reported that a Green John Deer Tractor Model 7130 was stolen from the area of Wright & Highline, ½ mile east of Holtville, between the hours of 1500 on Monday evening and 0630 Tuesday morning.  Tractor has company logo ‘Primetime Harvesting Inc.’ and tractor # T200 on both sides.     

Stolen Honda
Calexico — Per Calexico Police Department Logs, on February 9th, a CPD officer responded to the area of 508 C. Quiroz St. where a green 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen between the hours of 1800 on 02/07 and 0430 on 20/08.

