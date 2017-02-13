Border Patrol Finds Meth in Seat Cushions
NILAND – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 111 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine hidden inside the front and back seat of his vehicle last Saturday evening.
Thief drives off with tractor
HOLTVILLE – On Tuesday February 07th, 2017 per the Imperial County Sheriff’s Police Logs it was reported that a Green John Deer Tractor Model 7130 was stolen from the area of Wright & Highline, ½ mile east of Holtville, between the hours of 1500 on Monday evening and 0630 Tuesday morning. Tractor has company logo ‘Primetime Harvesting Inc.’ and tractor # T200 on both sides.
Stolen Honda
Calexico — Per Calexico Police Department Logs, on February 9th, a CPD officer responded to the area of 508 C. Quiroz St. where a green 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen between the hours of 1800 on 02/07 and 0430 on 20/08.