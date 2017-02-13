The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., after a 42-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a grey 2002 Dodge Durango.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination.

After further inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered 13 packages hidden in the vehicle’s front and back seat cushions. The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

Agents seized 46.81 pounds of meth

found in seats.

The combined weight of the packages totaled 46.81 pounds with an estimated street value of $234,050.

“Our K-9 agents play a vital role in the safeguarding of our communities by helping prevent dangerous drugs such as these from reaching our city streets,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim.

The man, a Permanent Legal Resident, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.