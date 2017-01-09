IMPERIAL COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol reported that on January 8 at 3:37 p.m., their office received a call from a male who had traveled down the American Girl Mine Road and then turned onto BLM trail #715. The caller told dispatchers he had flipped his sand buggy. The caller also reported hurting his back, and was unable to get out of the area because he was too far away from camp to walk and he did not have water.

According to logs, the caller reportedly said he did not need medical attention, although he was down to 30 percent charge on his cell phone battery. Logs stated that the subject’s father was out in the area looking for his son, too. No updates were available.

HOLTVILLE – A resident called the Imperial County Sheriff’s office to say a male was reportedly on their property in the back yard taking off screens from the windows. Four units arrived and found a male subject in the back yard with his shoes off and in the mud. The subject was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and prowling.

WINTERHAVEN – An Imperial County Sheriff’s deputy reported a call from a man who had been watching children for the past week when the mother of the children reportedly showed up appearing to being under the influence of methamphetamine drugs.

The woman reportedly left the property with which the caller suspected were stolen cards and possibly drugs and was reportedly en route to a Yuma casino.

A call was put into the Yuma Police Department (YPD) to identify if articles dropped off at the caller’s house were from a recent robbery at a Circle K in Yuma. The YPD reportedly made a positive ID of the items and Child Protection Services was called for two male children aged two months and two years old.

HOLTVILLE – The Imperial County Sheriff’s office received a report of a theft of two Interstate batteries from an irrigation pump which occurred during a time period of around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon to 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The location of the crime was listed as Connelly Road east of Bond’s corner.

GLAMIS – On January 7, Imperial County law enforcement officials received a report of a sand buggy rider who had flipped their vehicle and could not be found. The driver reportedly had a possible broken arm and ribs. During the report call, the driver’s friends arrived at the accident site to help guide the medical team to the location. REACH airlift services was called and had a 25 minute ETA.

NILAND – On January 7, the Imperial County Sheriff’s office received reports of two allegedly drunk subjects who callers said were spotted on top of Salvation Mountain and said to be urinating in front of others. The suspects were seen driving an older model red truck with a white top, and were reportedly en route to Niland.

CALEXICO – On January 8, Calexico Police Officers responded to a residence on Patino Street in regards to a vandalism call. According to the victim, someone lit his trash can on fire during the evening. The caller said he did not hear or see anyone. No further information was available.

CALEXICO – On January 7, Calexico Police Officers responded to the area of Sierra Nevada Drive in regards to a reported residential burglary. According to the victim, an unknown suspect entered the unlocked side door of the garage and stole two mountain bicycles with an estimated value of $120. There were no further leads, witnesses or evidence during the investigation.

EL CENTRO – On January 7, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of E. Ross Road in response to a reported burglary. According to the reporting person, two unidentified subjects ran from his driveway for unknown reasons. The reporting person said nothing was taken from the vehicle or residence, however, the caller requested extra patrol checks.

HEBER – On January 6, Imperial County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Dogwood School in response to a report of a suspect attempting to speak to children. The suspect was described as a 30-year-old male Hispanic adult last seen wearing black pants and carrying a pencil on his ear. Upon their arrival, officers located the suspect who appeared to be under the influence. The suspect was placed under arrest and booked into the Imperial County Jail.