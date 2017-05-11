Tasty Fusion Asian Food celebrates grand opening of new business in Brawley

BRAWLEY – Surrounded by colorful Asian cultural decor, local business owners and city council members gathered Tuesday for the inauguration and grand opening of Tasty Fusion Asian Food restaurant in Brawley as they sampled new Asian-style dishes.

Owner Vanice Li is also one of the co-owners of Assaggio Ristorante Italiano restaurant in Brawley. The Italian restaurant used to be located the same place as the new business on E Street, but is now located on Main Street.

Li said she created a menu of Asian style food which features Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai cuisines. The family business also decided to remodel the location with a new interior full of Chinese culture designs.

With rhythmic music as a backdrop, guests arrived and tasted savory dishes like fried rice, orange chicken, chow mein, sushi, fresh cut fruit, vegetable spring rolls, various vegetables, egg rolls, and refreshments.

“We have local customers that used to come to our Italian restaurant and are now excited to eat at our new place. Hopefully, this Chinese restaurant will bring something different that they like,” said Li.

“We want to bring a different variety of Asian food to the community and support each other’s businesses,” Li said. “Everyone has their own taste, so here we offer our own specialty food and atmosphere to the public.”

For the opening, Tasty Fusion Asian Food created new house specialities called Honey Walnut Shrimp, Triple Delight, which has different vegetables, shrimp and meats, and Four Happiness which consists of beef, shrimp, crab sticks sautéed with a mixture of prepared vegetables.

The new restaurant also had a vibrant, personalized mural of two Chinese dragons. Li said it was done by an acquaintance who is an art teacher at Imperial Valley College. According to Li, the meaning of the painting will bring strength and good luck to the business which comes from her Asian culture. Small decorative fountains and plants were placed under the mural in belief of health, life and good luck.

“I think they did a very good job changing and adding the restaurant with decorations,” said Abraham Samulio, general manager at the Brawley Inn Hotel. “The food is excellent and it’s a great addition to Brawley and its local businesses.”

Several of Brawley’s city council and chamber of commerce members clustered around Li and helped her count down to cut through the grand opening red ribbon. Following cheerful applause, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s representative, Christian Nunez, presented a certificate of recognition to Tasty Fusion Asian Food restaurant.