Suspects arrested after bullet holes discovered in car and home in Imperial

IMPERIAL – Imperial Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Sunflower Way in reference to a suspicious circumstanced call after a resident reported hearing gunshots, according to an Imperial Police press release.

The reporting party said the gunshots were heard in the early morning hours, but after looking outside they did not notice anything unusual, the release said. The reporting party also stated that when they awoke in the morning, they located several bullet holes in their vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence.

The press release said upon arrival, the officers established a crime scene perimeter and located several spent shell casings on the ground, as well as bullet hole entries into a vehicle parked in the driveway and the residence itself.

After obtaining further information at the scene and continuing investigations, it was determined there were multiple possible suspects involved with the crime, the release stated. An Imperial police officer later located the suspects driving through the city of Imperial and the police conducted a traffic stop around Aten Blvd. east of Dogwood Road and detained the suspects for further questioning.

Imperial Police detectives were contacted and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in Holtville, where a semiautomatic pistol and additional evidence was collected, said the release.

Ultimately, two subjects, identified as 24-year-old Holtville resident Skye Acosta, and 23-year-old Holtville resident Amy Ulibarri, were placed under arrest on suspicion of allegedly shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting at an unoccupied vehicle, criminal threats, conspiracy, and aiding and abetting, according to the press release.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, officials said. Law enforcement officials asked the public or anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Imperial Police Department Investigations Unit at (760) 355-4329.